'This is the best news ever' - Hilda Baci reacts to Guinness World Title confirmation

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Guinness World Records (GWR) has finally confirmed Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey popularly known as Hilda Baci as the new record holder for 'longest cooking marathon' by an individual.



The international organization took to Twitter on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, with a statement that read in part:



“Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes."



Reacting to the news, Hilda wrote that it was the best news she has ever received.



"This is the best news ever omg omg omg thank you so much ????????"



Meanwhile, fans have since received the news with excitement, thereby skyrocketing the chef to the Twitter top trends.



See her tweet below:



