This is stealing and impersonation - Afia Schwarzenegger jabs look-alikes

Entertainment of Sunday, 16 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has taken a strong stance against four individuals claiming to be lookalikes of popular Ghanaian musicians Kuami Eugene, Mr Drew, Medikal, and King Promise.



In a video, shared on Instagram, the outspoken actress expressed her outrage at the alleged impersonation and called on the artistes' management to take action against the individuals.



In a social media post, Afia Schwarzenegger wrote, "What on earth does this guy look like Kuami Eugene? The other idiot no mpo de3 the least said the better. I'm waiting for their management to act like men, cos this is stealing and impersonation, which is a crime in Ghana. I dare anyone called Man to try this with DL. Kyeres3 krom ha de3….nkwasiasem nkoaa."



She further criticized the individuals for their actions, calling it "stealing and impersonation," which she claims is a crime in Ghana.



She also challenged anyone who dares try the same with DL, who many Ghanaians are wondering.



Meanwhile, at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Xperience Xconcert which was held in Ho, Medikal addressed the impersonation issue of the same four Ghanaians cashing out money using the images of himself and other artistes.



During his performance at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Xperience 2023, Medikal made it clear that these individuals are not to be mistaken for the real artistes.



"Those look-alike guys are impersonators. That's what they are," Medikal stated firmly, "If you want to make it in this life, don't be like someone else because you can be better than them. Be your pop ur f**king self."





ADA/OGB