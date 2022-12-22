'This is quite painful' - Reactions to Peteru's tragic death

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Nigerians are still reacting to the death of Ibadan-based comedian Oluwatobi Owomoyela who is popularly known as Peteru.



Peteru is reported to have died on Wednesday, December 21.



The skitmaker is known for his take on Big Brother Naija albeit in the Yoruba language.



The cause of his death is still unknown.



He was said to have buried his father in November and was reportedly the only son of a family of seven. His colleagues have taken to social media to mourn his untimely demise.



One of them, Adams Adebayo wrote, “I am bereaved to read the news of your demise my brother, You are one of the entertainer (sic) that is trying his best to put Ibadan on global map.



“Your role in comedy and entertainment industry is recognized but it’s sad to read you have went (sic) to rest with your maker.



“I pray that Almighty God be with your family and grant them fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. May the good Lord rest your soul and grant you peaceful rest Champ.”



Actor Muyiwa Ademola also mourned the deceased.



“This is a very hard pill to swallow! How could this jolly good fellow just depart this world in this manner?



“Hmmm… it is well. Please be kind to one another as we don’t even know what we are individually passing through! I learnt Peteru died of cancer.



“You were battling such burden yet I never saw you without a smile! It is well. It is well. It is well. Journey well great guy. I am out of words tonight,” he posted on Instagram.



This comes a few days after another Ibadan-based comedian, Coesowflex King Moore, popularly called Mimic King, was shot dead during a robbery incident.



Nigerians have been reacting on TWwitter



@waheed_okeowo wrote: "May ALMIGHTY GOD forgive him his wrongdoing and grant eternal rest Amen, and give the family fortitude to bear the lost in the mighty name GOD Amen"



@FrancisUgwunwa said: "Its very sad to hear that our gallant young men are dying so early, may God give his family the fortitude to bear the loss"



@adanwachinemelu said: "My God! What is this? A man shouldn't die this young. Rest in Peace, Peteru."



@t_distinct12 commented: "This is quite painful"



@Karlemmy said: "So sad this shouldn't be happening, not now or ever. Rest in the bossom of the Lord God"