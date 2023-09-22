‘This is pure evil’ – Actress slams netizens demanding DNA test from Mobad’s wife

Entertainment of Friday, 22 September 2023

Nollywood actress, Mary Njoku, has slammed critics who have questioned the true paternity of Mohbad's son.



Mohbad's wife, Omawunmi, has received a lot of criticism over the son's complexion, with some demanding that the youngster should undergo a DNA test.



In an Instagram post on Friday, September 22, Mary referred to the request as "pure evil" and urged people not to make the widow's plight worse.



The actress further retorted that if the late Mohbad didn't question the child's paternity, then the public shouldn't assume otherwise and should instead concentrate on obtaining justice for him.



She wrote: “Asking a mourning widow to submit her son for a DNA test is pure evil. Haba! She just lost a husband, lost a father to her child, lost her helper and protector of 10 years! Let her mourn in peace.



“If you can’t support her don’t add to her misery! Small money don enter for DNA tests. Just because she isn’t rich if her husband didn’t doubt the paternity, who are we to think otherwise?



“Abeg make una no let the dead pare for una o. Don’t frustrate his family. Let’s focus on getting justice for Mohbad.”



