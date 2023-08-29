This is how much the owner of OnlyFans makes daily

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

According to financial reports, the owner of OnlyFans, Leonid Radvinsky reportedly earned a substantial $338 million annually; which is $1.3 million a day, in 2022.



Radvinsky is a 41-year-old Ukrainian-American entrepreneur who began a career in porn at 17 when he traded domain names for free porn sites. He later established MyFreeCams, a site featuring webcam "models" engaged in explicit shows.



In 2016, Onlyfans was created as an app/platform for creators to produce content for their fans. The fans, in turn, pay a monthly or annual subscription fee to watch content from their favourite creators.



The site quickly became viral during the 2020 COVID pandemic and became notorious as a website where pornstars could cut out the middleman and earn money directly from their fans. Many users were blasted for paying to consume pornography when it could be gotten for free on the internet.



Today, OnlyFans has over 3.2 million creators and 240 million users on the platform. The company retains 20% of creators' earnings, emphasising their model's focus on benefiting creators. OnlyFans boasts not just pornstars, but some celebrities have also gotten accounts on the platform, including Rapper Tyga, American DJ Khaled, Rapper Blac Chyna, and Sex-positive model Amber Rose.



Interestingly, there are some Ghanaian celebrities with accounts on OnlyFans, including Abena Korkor and musician Sister Derby who revealed that she made about $10,000 in three months.





ID/BB





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest Nkommo Wo Ho with Maame Akua Kyei on GhanaWeb TV here:







