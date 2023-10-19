This is heartbreaking! - Bridget Otoo reacts to Ama Governor being denied call to the Bar

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Prominent media personality, Bridget Otoo has expressed her sentiments with regard to social media influencer, Elorm Aba Ababio also known as Ama Governor being denied a call to the Bar for the second time.



Ama Governor’s quest to be called to the Bar has been foiled once again after the General Legal Council (GLC) hinged its decision on the fact that her public conduct prior to the submission of her application was questionable and did not meet their expectations.



Bridget Otoo reacting to the news said that it is heartbreaking for Ama Governor to be denied a call to the Bar for the second time after all the efforts she had put in to get the call.



The media personality was absolutely shocked at the sight of the letter from the General Legal Council.



“Omg! This is heartbreaking,” Bridget Otoo wrote on her X page formally known as Twitter in reaction to Ama Governor’s denial to be called to the Bar.



Social media influencer and lawyer-in-waiting, Elorm Aba Ababio, also known as Ama Governor was denied a Call to the Bar by the General Legal Council for the second time running.



This came ahead of this year's Call to the Bar ceremony scheduled for Friday, October 20, 2023



According to a letter sighted by GhanaWeb, dated 18 October 2023 and signed by Justice Cyra Pamela C. A. Koranteng (JA); the Judicial Secretary, the decision was based on the Council's scrutiny of Ms. Elorm Ababio's conduct leading up to her application.



In a previous letter dated 13 March 2023, the General Legal Council had outlined their intent to observe her conduct during this period.



Following a meeting held on Tuesday, 17 October 2023 the General Legal Council resolved that Ms. Elorm Ababio's application should be declined due to certain elements noted in her public conduct prior to the submission of her application.



The Council reached two decisions:



Ms. Elorm Ababio is permitted to complete the necessary forms for application to be Called to the Bar at any point in time after the 20 October 2023 event.



In the interim, the General Legal Council will continue to monitor Ms. Elorm Ababio's conduct.



