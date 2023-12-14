'This guy paaa!' - Vim Lady descends on Sonnie Badu

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 December 2023

In reaction to gospel artiste Sonnie Badu's recent accusation against Dr. Kweku Oteng, the CEO of Angel Group of Companies, renowned Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokua, also known as Vim Lady, has lambasted the gospel musician for bringing the matter out into the public.



Taking to her Facebook page on December 13, Vim Lady, chided Sonnie Badu for speaking out about the matter. She suggested that building and maintaining positive relationships with brands is crucial for future opportunities and stated that Sonnie Badu going public with the issue with Dr. Kweku Oteng might impact his chances of securing sponsorships from other companies in the future.



“This guy paaa! This is an issue you don't even speak about publicly. You build on the relationship for future sponsorship opportunities. This matter that you have put on blast, letting the 'cat out of the bag' which company will feel comfortable associating with you and sponsor you in the future? Sometimes we for gbordgidi small on some information,” she said.



Vim Lady also stressed that gaining sponsorships from brands required a strategic approach.



According to her, brands do not give out sponsorships “on a silver platter” and would need data that demonstrates the value they can gain in terms of brand exposure and potential sales.



“Sponsorships are not given on silver platter. You PITCH your idea to the big brands based on data that shows what value they will get(brand exposure, awareness, sales) Companies like MTN, Vodafone, or even Adonko will not hand you money just like that. Are they Father Christmas companies?” she quizzed.



Background



Sonnie Badu's 'Rhythms of Africa' concert took place at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre, featuring performances by various artists on December 9, 2023.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on December 12, Sonnie Badu disclosed that despite earlier promises, Dr. Kweku Oteng disappointed him by failing to support the event and refusing to answer his calls.



