This OSP should be sacked; he’s more shameless than Martin Amidu - Blakk Rasta

Entertainment of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial musician cum media personality, Blakk Rasta, has launched a scathing attack on the Office of the Special Prosecutor which is led by Kissi Agyebeng due to his disappointing performance in office.



He has called for the immediate dismissal of Kissi Agyebeng to salvage the country from losing funds to corruption which has become a canker in the Ghanaian society and rescue the dwindling fortunes of the Ghanaian economy.



Blakk Rasta labelled Kissi Agyebeng as a “shameless” person whose performance in office is much worse than his predecessor, Martin Amidu, who resigned from his role some time ago.



Speaking on the UrbanBlend show aired on 3FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Blakk Rasta expressed his utmost disappointment in Kissi Agyebeng and slammed him for playing with the minds of Ghanaians for his failure to prosecute corrupt government officials.



“It’s a shame and I think this OSP [Kissi Agyebeng] should be sacked one time. I think this OSP is more shameless than Martin Amidu. My brother, you are not working in your bedroom for yourself, you are working for the people of Ghana. If you are not ready for the fight, don't start it and annoy us. I am so mad at this OSP.



"You whip up the interest in Ghanaians that you are working and there is something that is smelling. Look how Ghanaians were so interested in this issue [Cecilia Dapaah’s case]. Look how we were all running and applauding the OSP and standing by you, only for you to drop us like hot coals. You are a shame,” Blakk Rasta fumed.



Background



The Office of the Special Prosecutor announced that it has concluded its investigation on the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resource, Cecilia Dapaah, who it accused of corruption and corruption-related offences after two of her house helps have been charged with stealing more than $1 million, €300,000 in cash, and other valuable items from her residence at Abelemkpe.



Addressing the press on Thursday, January 25, 2024, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, announced that the case has now been referred to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).



He also noted that the OSP has now discontinued all of its criminal cases and investigations against the embattled former minister and has been ordered by the court to return all her asserts that it froze within 72 hours.



Kissi Agyebeng added that its evidence would serve as the bedrock of EOCO’s investigation and would provide the office with the needed support.



