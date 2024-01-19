‘Things we do for love’ actor, Vincent Mccauley is dead

Entertainment of Friday, 19 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Vincent McCauley, who starred in the TV series, ‘Things we do for love’ has passed away.



The news of his death was announced by broadcast journalist, Giovani Caleb in a post on Facebook.



He died on the evening of Thursday, 18 January 2023.



The cause of his death is unknown for now.



The actor starred as ‘Max’ in the popular TV series ‘Things We Do For Love.’



He also acted in series including: “Fortune Island, Games People Play, Office Palava, Living With Trisha: House of Secrets, and "The Idiot and I have left.”



