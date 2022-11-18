‘Things We Do For Love’ casts surface with a group photo

Entertainment of Friday, 18 November 2022

Casts for the early 2000s TV series ‘Things We Do For Love’, have reunited and its is giving fans nostalgic feelings.



A photo of their beautiful reunion on Adjetey Annan's Instagram page warmed the hearts of Ghanaians.



The actors, made up of Adjetey Annan, Jackie Appiah, Majid Michel, Vincent McCauley, Zimran Clottey, Abeiku Acquah and Director, Ivan Quarshigah, looked radiant as they took a group photograph.



One of the slides in Adejtey Annan's post shows the actors on set filming the rebranded 'YOLO' version of 'Things We Do For Love.



Several social media users expressed their amazement at the fact that the new show is going to feature old folks.



A user said, “Why I’m I all smiling, this is beautiful. You should get Max, Michelle and the rest. Erh Alutas dad.”



Another indicated, “Forget uncle push be different ???????? like for years now Buh he still remembers the hanky moves nu.”



“Nice team. You are doing well by all standards, we can’t wait for this,” another added.



'Things We Do for Love' was a Ghanaian television series aired on GTV in 2003 that educated the youth about sexuality.



