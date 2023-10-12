Thieves! - Blakk Rasta backs Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe’s ‘ministers amassing wealth’ comment

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Ghanaian radio personality, Blakk Rasta, has commended Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe’s claim that ministers are amassing wealth while the youth of the country languish and grapple with hardship.



According to him, the predicament of Ghanaians under the Akufo-Addo-led government is unbearable hence the rife nature of protests embarked upon by the youth and other concerned individuals.



The radio personality lauded Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for speaking truth to power and calling on the youth to demand accountability from government officials in the midst of the ailing Ghanaian economy.



Speaking on the UrbanBlend show on 3FM which GhanaWeb monitored, Blakk Rasta described the current leadership of government as ‘thieves’ milking the country.



“My Brother, My Sister, it looks like we have a combination of the two leadership of thieves, old men and women. Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe is a founding member of the NPP. He has long disassociated himself from the Nana Akufo-Addo government.



"He is a man who is self-made. And when he's speaking, it looks like we have to incline our ears to his thoughts. He is backing the youth's uprising, the recent demonstrations, and even more,” he said.





“He [Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe] is saying quite unequivocally that if you have ministers who are stashing foreign and local currencies in their homes at the time we are all crying and the banks are dying out yet we need to be able to keep our banking habits upright.



" Ministers find it so fertile. They find it so beautiful to stash away money in millions of foreign currencies and local currencies in their homes,” he added.



Blakk Rasta remarked after Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe raised pressing concerns about Ghana's political landscape, addressing issues of perceived corruption among political officeholders.



According to him, the unexplained accumulation of wealth, tribalism, nepotism, and an alarming focus on self-interest, particularly within the current administration led by President Akufo-Addo.



At a press conference organized by ex-military officers on the topic “The State of Ghana Today,” Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe questioned how these officials could accumulate stashes of cash in foreign and local currencies within their homes, acquire properties in prime areas of Accra and across the nation, drive the most luxurious cars, and live opulent lives while the nation's youth struggle to find meaningful employment.



“How do ministers hoard stashes of cash in foreign and local currencies in their homes, acquire properties in prime areas of Accra and other parts of the country, drive the most luxurious cars, live extravagantly, and expect our youth, who remain largely without meaningful employment, to be satisfied?"



One of the central points of his address revolved around the extravagant lifestyles of certain government ministers.



"These are critical warning signs that are going to destroy the security of the state. We need to pay critical attention to this. The Akufo-Addo I knew and had numerous dialogues and demonstrations with is not the Akufo-Addo who is now president," Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe remarked.



He emphasized the urgency of the matter, calling for immediate action.



"Incompetence and inefficiencies should not be condoned in public office as far as the output of such officers impoverishes ordinary Ghanaians. If you can't do the work, resign. It is that simple."



