Entertainment of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Zionfelix

They sidelined Kumasi musicians but Kumerica movement has put the shine on us again – Ypee

Ghanaian rapper, Ypee

Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper, Ypee has revealed how the trend of Kumerica has helped musicians in Kumasi.



He told ZionFelix in an interview on the ‘Uncut’ Show that the Kumerica Movement has put the spotlight on Kumasi-based musicians after they were sidelined for a long time.



The ‘Meye Guy’ rapper stressed that most of these musicians are getting attention after they rode on the trend.



He was convinced that the movement has been a saviour to the musicians in the Ashanti Region.



Ypee revealed through Kumerica the people who composed songs with the trend have gotten a lot of attention.



He further called for unity and hard work to keep the Kumerica Movement active for a long time.



Looking at the talents in the region, Ypee believes they can sustain the movement if they work towards one goal.



Walking his talks, Ypee was among the musicians in Kumasi who released songs through the Kumerica drill.



Watch the full interview below









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.