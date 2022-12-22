You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 22Article 1684340

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'They said it wasn't going to happen' - Black Sherif celebrates Mozama Disco

Black Sherif, at the maiden edition of his show dubbed Mozama Disco cemented his name as member of privileged class of Ghanaian artistes whose live band performances are without question.

The rapper who gave fans an exceptional performance while on stage shared how many doubted his dream of organizing a show of this kind -one that has attracted high ratings from patrons.

Elated by the turn of events at the La Beach Hotel which was the venue for the concert, Black Sherif counting his blessings, thanked persons who have supported his brand.

Proud parents of the award-winning rapper also graced their son's event which was packed with wild fans on December 21.

Speaking in the video captured by GhanaWeb he said: "Last hour, Mozama Disco, it happened. They said it wasn't gonna happen but live, it happened. KK representing, me be that. Today my mummy dey here, my dad dey here."

Celebrated artistes including KiDi, Cina Souls, Gyakie, La Meme Gang, Fameye, Lasmid, Wendy Shay, Bosom P-Yung, and a host of others graced Blacko's debut flagship concert.

