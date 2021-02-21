Entertainment of Sunday, 21 February 2021

They conspired against me - Mona Gucci as she threatens to 'shake tables' after UTV moment

TV presenter Mona Gucci

She seemed to have lost her voice; her countenance, and demeanor were not inscrutable as one could easily tell she had isolated herself from the conversation on UTV's United Showbiz as a guest after some of the viewers cast doubt on her claim that she is a lawyer.



It does appear that Mona Gucci, barely hours after the show, has found her voice and is pointing accusing fingers at some unnamed individuals.



The socialite cum television presenter on Saturday, February 20, 2021's episode boasted of being a lawyer who had her internship with Abigail Williams and Co in Worcester Massachusetts after schooling at Massachusetts School of Law in 2017.



"I did Immigration Law in America... I can't practise it in Ghana," she said, eliciting a follow-up question from the host Nana Ama McBrown as regards why she abandoned the law profession for showbiz in Ghana.



"I worked for a while before coming to Ghana. At least, for two or three years. I worked with a firm," she responded.



Some viewers of the show however picked holes in her narrative. They flooded various social media pages with messages taunting Mona Gucci for what they said were lies spewed by the showbiz personality.





You say Mona Gucci be lawyer? For the where? ????????????. This Ghana paa de3 — Ebenezer Donkoh (NY DJ) (@nydjlive) February 20, 2021

Internship de3 Massachusetts School of law oo ???????????? Lawyer fuo mona gucci one ????? Abigail Williams & Co #UnitedShowbiz || Michy || Shatta pic.twitter.com/Yv688XUdKT — taadiBoy (@taadibanyinbagh) February 21, 2021

Oh Kwame A-Plus and Arnold should stop laughing at Mona Gucci..They are making her cry cry inside ????#UnitedShowbiz — KinG BoBBY (@AlutaBobby) February 21, 2021

