Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Class FM

They can't stand the heat - Wendy Shay on copyright issues on her video

Musician Wendy Shay

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has indicated that her latest YouTube video has been suspended because “they can’t stand the heat”.



The ‘Shay on You’ hitmaker’s latest music video titled, ‘Pray for the world’ was taken off her official YouTube channel over alleged copyright issues.



The inspirational song, according to reports, has some similarities to Master KG’s Jerusalema rhythm.



The Rufftown Records signee, who has constantly been bashed for several reasons since she hit the music spotlight in 2018 outlined some of the major setbacks she has faced in the Ghana music industry.



She took to Twitter on 12 January 2021 to vent. She tweeted:



"2018 WS won’t last even a month in the game



"2019 WS is very ugly and not talented



"2020 WS will die



"2021 WS is on drugs and depressed, They can’t stand the heat so dem dey report my song give YouTube



"But thank God I’m still the Queen of Ghana Music Ghana Stand up !!"



Read her tweet below;





2018 WS won’t last even a month in the game

2019 WS is very ugly and not talented

2020 WS will die

2021 WS is on drugs n depressed,

They can’t stand the heat so dem dey report my song give YouTube

But thank God I’m still the Queen of Ghana Music

Ghana Stand up !! — Queen Shay (@wendyshaygh) January 12, 2021