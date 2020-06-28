Entertainment of Sunday, 28 June 2020

These inspiring Ghanaian women attended Ola Girls Senior High School

Motto: ‘VitamPraesta Puram’. ‘Grant us a pure life; a life without reproach’



Popularly known as OLA Girls, Our Lady of Apostles Girls Senior High School is an all-female second cycle institution located in Ho in the Volta Region of Ghana. The school was established in 1954 under the name Queen of Apostles Secondary School by the Catholic Bishop of Keta, Anthony Konings from Holland. It was the first all-female school established in the Volta Region.



Its aim was to bring education to the doorstep to people of the Volta region who had to take their daughters as far as Cape Coast to get quality education.



It began with a student population of 35 students in February 1954. The school now has 1,525 girls studying several courses including Science, Home Economics, Visual Arts, General Arts and Business.



The school has a beautiful relationship with the boys of Bishop Herman Senior High School who they consider as their sibling school. Past students of the school are known as “Precious Gems” and school colours are white and blue



Ola Girls has continued to excel in the Ghanaian educational sector through the WASSCE, National Debate Championship, sports, etc and produced so many inspiring ladies in every field.



Here are 10 of these leading ladies.



Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo







Prof Gadzekpo has more than 20 years of experience in teaching, research and advocacy on media, gender and governance, and more than 25 years practical experience as a journalist working variously as a reporter, editor, contributor, columnist, talk show host, socio-political commentator and magazine publisher/editor.



School of Communication Studies, University of Ghana, Legon



Mrs Theresa Kuffour







Mrs Theresa Aba Kuffour is a former First Lady of Ghana. She is married to President J.A Kuffour, the second President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana. She is also a retired nurse and midwife.



Agnes Dordzie







Justice Dordzie is an active justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana.



She was appointed to the Supreme Court bench in 2018 by President Akuffo-Addo prior to which she served as an Appeals Court Judge and was appointed by the Commonwealth Secretariat on the secondment of the Judiciary of Ghana to serve as a High Court judge in The Gambia.



She attended OLA Girls Secondary School, Ho in 1969 and graduated in 1974



Bernice Adiku-Heloo







Bernice Adiku-Heloo is the Member of Parliament for Hohoe North and a former Deputy Minister Environment Science, Technology and Innovations under the Mahama Administration.



Kafui Danku







Kafui Danku is an Actress, movie producer and writer. She is the author of the book Silence Is Not Golden.



Martha Gyansa-Lutterodt







Mrs Martha Gyansa-Lutterodt is the Director of Pharmaceutical Services and also the Chief Pharmacist of Ghana.



Martha is a graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana, Leeds University, United Kingdom and GIMPA’s School of Governance and Leadership.



Sophia Adzo Jiagge







Squadron leader Sophia Adzo Jiagge has been with the Ghana Airforce i August 1997. She served in various capacities as an Administrative Officer in the Ghana Air Force, Ghana.



She has also served on several peace keeping missions including Sudan, Cote D’Ivoire Democratic Republic of Congo. She also holds a master’s degree in Business Administration.



Felicia Edem Attipoe







Felicia Edem Attipoe is a Ghanaian female aircraft marshaller, the first Ghanaian woman to acquire this license.



She is also known to have produced Key Soap Concert Party, an old popular comedy sow.



She holds a diploma in Photography from Temple University, Japan Certificates in Aerodrome Safety, Marshalling and Radio Telephony from the Aviation School.



In 2019, she won the Most Inspiring Woman in Aviation Industry, at the maiden Ghana Most Inspiring Women’s awards.



Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh







Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh is a Ghanaian journalist, professional MC, public speaker and feminist.



She is also an editor at Business Insider sub-Saharan Africa.



She is a graduate of the University of Cape Coast and a former business reporter at Accra-based Citi FM.



Juliana Azumah-Mensah







Juliana Jocelyn Azumah-Mensah is a Ghanaian politician and nurse. She was a former Minister for Women and Children’s Affairs and Tourism under the erstwhile Mills administration.



She is also the Member of Parliament for Ho East constituency.





