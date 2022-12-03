You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 03Article 1673987

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 December 2022

These funny projections by some Ghanaians before and after Ghana vs Uruguay match will make your day

Defeating South Korea at the FIFA World Cup Tournament in Qatar was a big win for many Ghanaians.

Many citizens were optimistic and charged up for the Black Stars’ next game with Uruguay, which saw Luis Suarez facing Ghana again.

As one of World Cup history's most dramatic endings, the 2010 FIFA World Cup game left a lasting impression on many Ghanaians.

At the centre of all the controversy surrounding one of the turning points that could have led Ghana to the World Cup semi-finals was the 23-year-old Suarez.

During the extra time in 2010's FIFA World Cup with Uruguay, Suarez blocked a ball with his knee.

The rebound was headed on goal by Dominic Adiyiah, and Suarez yet again blocked it with both hands.

A decade after the incident, the incident still evokes passionate reactions and debates about sportsmanship in what could have been Ghana's breaking point out of the group stage, but the incident involving Suarez prevented the Black Stars from doing so.

After 12 years, Ghanaians were optimistic the Black Stars will pay Uruguay back with goals that will send them home but the opposite unfortunately happened.

Before the match though, some Ghanaians had this to say.

