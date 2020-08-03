Entertainment of Monday, 3 August 2020

These four celebrities have declared '4 more for Nana'

Praye Tiatia, Afia Schwarzenegger and Shatta Wale

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has a list of celebrities who have been vocal about endorsing him as the next president of Ghana.



As the days inch closer to the 2020 general elections, these famous faces are chiming in to throw their weight behind President Nana Addo who is also the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.



From actors to musicians, here is a line-up of celebrity support for the NPP so far.



Shatta Wale







Shatta Wale has in recent times urged Ghanaian voters to retain President Akufo-Addo in the upcoming general elections in December 2020.



The controversial dancehall artiste, whose dad is a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), said it would be a wise decision to take as he endorsed Akufo-Addo’s presidency for a second term.





Nana wuy3 guy wati ???????? , you do all too???? Infact this your tweet dierrrr am keeping it for “4 more years ”????Pah pah pah pah ?????????????????????????????????? God bless our home land #GHANA #Already #SM #Reign #Allout2020 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) August 2, 2020

