These days I can’t buy ‘gob3’ at my favorite joint due to my celebrity status – Gyakie reveals

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Fast-rising Ghanaian Afrobeats songstress, Gyakie has opened up in an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM about how she’s currently adapting and adjusting to life as her celebrity status is now on the ascendency.



Speaking on the Kastle Entertainment Show, Gyakie born Jacqueline Acheampong said that there is a woman who sells gari and beans popularly known as ‘gob3’ in her vicinity but due to her celebrity status she can no longer go there to patronize it.



“There is this woman in my neighbourhood who sells fried plantain and beans and it is one food that I really like apart from fufu but these days I can no longer go there to buy,” she revealed.



“Because if I go there to buy and I meet about 50 people there I would wait till they all finish buying before it gets to my turn but now I can’t go again,” she told the host.



Gyakie added “Besides I’m the type that if we order for food I like to see the food and choose my choice but now I can’t do that. Nowadays, when you’re walking in town you have to check yourself because someone can put a camera on you unknowingly.



“When you’re outside you have to be conscious about everything that you are doing. I would say that celebrity status is a bit tough because I used to a normal person,” she explained.



“But right now everyone wants to see what’s going in your life. I mean I wouldn’t say it’s all negative but there’s also a positive side but sometimes it’s a bit tough,” she ended on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com.