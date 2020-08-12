These artistes followed the steps of their popular musical parents

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Pat Thomas and daughter Nana Yaa, Akwaboah Snr and Akwaboah Jnr

It is not rare for children to follow in their parents’ footsteps with regards to work and same can be said in the Ghanaian entertainment industry where some musicians have children who toe their lane.



Perhaps, growing up in close proximity, their parent’s profession helped develop a special interest in it, gained inside knowledge or even made them privy to music-centred opportunities that others may not have access to.



Nonetheless, even though some of these musicians fail to match their parents’ levels of success, they try their best to excel.



Now let’s take a look at 3 veteran musicians whose children took after their profession



Pat Thomas and daughter, Nana Yaa Thomas



Nana Yaa Thomas is a Ghanaian Hi-life, Afro and Neo soul singer, songwriter and performer.



She is the daughter of the highlife legend Pat Thomas and has been featured several times on Kojo Antwi’s songs.



She sang on hit songs such as ‘Amirika’, ‘Odo A Me Do Wo Nti’ and several others.







She currently has several songs including ‘Befi Mano’ ‘Don’t Leave Me’ to her credit and was nominated for the 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards for Best Female Vocalist of the year with her first single “E Go Be’ under 6 months of release.



Akwaboah Snr and Akwaboah Jnr







Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr. known by his stage name Akwaboah Jnr, is the son of Veteran highlife musician, Kwadwo Akwaboah.



Kwadwo Akwaboah is a talented pianist and singer who belongs to a family of great talents. His father, Kwabena Akwaboah was also a revered highlife musician, teacher, and mentor to many of Ghana’s great musicians.



Gyakie and father, Nana Acheampong







Ghanaian musician, Jacqueline Acheampong stage named, Gyakie is the daughter of legendary Nana Acheampong.



The sensational singer disclosed that after revealing that her dad was Nana Acheampong, she has had people text her and promise to support her because they are big fans of her father.



Gyakie has a number of popular singles including ‘Never like this’, ‘Sor Mi Mu’ and ‘Control’ to her credit.

