There would’ve been more deaths across the world if Gospel music did not exist - Nacee

Renowned sound engineer, Nacee, has asserted that if gospel music did not exist, death tolls across the world would have been higher than is recorded now.



He said during a phone interview on Happy FM’s social and religious programme ‘Nsem Pii’ that there would have been lots of suicides and even issues escalating from politics and governance but gospel music has helped to hold people down as well as control suicides and petty fights.



“Gospel music is just like a pastor preaching to you at church. Gospel musicians get inspiration from these preachings or from the Bible or someone’s story so if they record that in a song and it is played on this platform for instance, your audience will hear it and if one of them is suicidal, he could change his mind”, he said.



He mentioned, in accordance to this that a gospel musician’s stand is even more delicate because they need more support to spread the gospel to larger audiences so as to save more lives and encourage peace through their music.



Nacee furthered, “Gospel music has helped people to realize that there is God and that we must believe in Him. Gospel music has helped to bring families together, settle people’s differences and it has helped people in their religious life and with their connection to God”.





