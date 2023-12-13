There will be no mercy for the cripple if I begin to strike - Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah warns critics

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Believers Worship Centre, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, has sent a stern warning to critics making disparaging comments about his personality and church practices without tangible reasons.



According to him, he has not been responding to individuals who have been criticising and insulting him in public, even though he has not provoked them in any way.



He announced that God has now given him the armour to deal with persons who consistently attack him and tarnish his image in the general public.



Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah warned that if his critics did not refrain from attacking him, he would deal with them drastically and there would be no mercy for such individuals.



“I am advising every family and parent to speak to their children because if something happens, there will be no mercy for the cripple. I have decreed and declared and the lord has now given me an armour and everyone will begin to see it.



"If I have not provoked, insulted or done anything to you yet you insult and attack me, from today onwards, I will not sit aloof but will begin to strike,” he said in a video shared by Express GH TV on their Youtube channel and sighted by GhanaWeb.



In recent times, Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah has come under intense scrutiny concerning some of his teachings and church practises.



Evangelist Kwasi Awuah, who is a staunch critic of the prophet labelled his teachings as ‘nonsense’ after he claimed everyone would die on the day they were born.







SB/OGB



Watch the video below



