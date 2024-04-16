There’s so much cruelty in the world, be the reason someone smiles – Serwaa Amihere

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Media personality, Serwaa Amihere has urged individuals to be the reason other people smile in their lives, regardless of the circumstances they find themselves in.



According to her, there is so much cruelty in the world that has led people into worrying situations thereby taking away their happiness. Hence, it is essential for people to prioritise putting smiles on the faces of others.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Serwaa advised that people who are privileged to be in authority should attend to the needs of others by putting smiles on their faces.



“I hope that you're having a great day. So listen, if you haven't made anyone smile today, I think that you really should. There's so much happening in the world right now.



“There's so much cruelty. Like, people really just need a simple reason to smile. So if you're in whatever position it is to make someone smile, either by being kind or saying something nice, please do. Be the reason someone smiles today,” she admonished.



