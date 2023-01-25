There’s nothing wrong with listening to secular music – Gospel artistes told

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian gospel singer, fashion designer and CEO of Abs Luxeline, Abena Serwaa Ophelia, has emphatically stated that there is no harm in gospel artistes listening to other genres of music and vice versa.



According to her, a lot of people assume musicians should only be allowed to sing the same genre of the song they produce.



Speaking to Akua Sika on the Happy Evening Drive, Madam Ophelia said “Someone might say it is for trends but I really don’t see anything wrong with it. A couple of secular artistes have sung gospel songs, Kwabena Kwabena, Daddy Lumba and even recently Nacee was heard singing a secular song”.



Madam Ophelia believes that they shouldn’t be judged irrespective of what they decide to sing, adding that "the most important thing is our relationship with God".



“I don’t see it as a big deal although some people have their reasons. Personally, I like listening to Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba and many other secular artistes and I don’t believe that makes me bad,” she asserted.



The gospel artiste ended by saying that she wouldn’t mind singing with award-winning dance hall artiste Shatta Wale and award-winning rapper Sarkodie.