There’s no vagina that doesn’t respond to good foreplay – Sex coach

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Sexpert, Dzifa Sweetness, has advised men not to take foreplay lightly during sexual intercourse because it plays a huge role in how enjoyable the sex will be for the woman.



Adwen the Love Doctor, interviewing the sex coach on the ‘In Bed with Adwen’ show on eTV Ghana, asked her to go into detail about why men must not be in a hurry to penetrate during sexual intercourse. It was in reply to this that Dzifa emphasized that men should not be in a hurry to penetrate because doing so without getting the woman wet and ready for it will only cause her pain.



“There is no dry vagina that will not get wet when you give a little cunnilingus, caress the woman’s breasts, and play around her nipples. If the woman is neat and cleans her ears nicely, then you can even lick and kiss her ears and around her neck”, she said.



Dzifa added that even when the woman gets wet and ready for penetration, it is important for the man to keep sucking her nipples and with all this done, the man can be assured of a genuine orgasm.



She observed that a lot of times when women fake orgasms, it is with men who rush during sex. Since the man does not take his time to get them in the mood for the intercourse and well-prepped to have orgasms, the women are forced to fake the orgasm.



