You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 18Article 1264084

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Disclaimer

Source: etvghana.com

There’s no vagina that doesn’t respond to good foreplay – Sex coach

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Sexpert, Dzifa Sweetness Sexpert, Dzifa Sweetness

Sexpert, Dzifa Sweetness, has advised men not to take foreplay lightly during sexual intercourse because it plays a huge role in how enjoyable the sex will be for the woman.

Adwen the Love Doctor, interviewing the sex coach on the ‘In Bed with Adwen’ show on eTV Ghana, asked her to go into detail about why men must not be in a hurry to penetrate during sexual intercourse. It was in reply to this that Dzifa emphasized that men should not be in a hurry to penetrate because doing so without getting the woman wet and ready for it will only cause her pain.

“There is no dry vagina that will not get wet when you give a little cunnilingus, caress the woman’s breasts, and play around her nipples. If the woman is neat and cleans her ears nicely, then you can even lick and kiss her ears and around her neck”, she said.

Dzifa added that even when the woman gets wet and ready for penetration, it is important for the man to keep sucking her nipples and with all this done, the man can be assured of a genuine orgasm.

She observed that a lot of times when women fake orgasms, it is with men who rush during sex. Since the man does not take his time to get them in the mood for the intercourse and well-prepped to have orgasms, the women are forced to fake the orgasm.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

News

Kate Gyamfua, Women's Organiser, NPP

NPP’s Kate Gyamfua to seek justice over burnt excavators

Sports

Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew hits stunner as Swansea City defeat Barnsley in Championship playoff semifinal

Business

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Gov’t bets on Ghana Card, digitization to leapfrog economic growth

Africa

A photo of a sugar cane farm

Uganda counts on sugar factory to close unemployment gap

Opinions

The Supreme Court of Ghana

The apex court is our witness: The alternative is scary!