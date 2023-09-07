There's a disturbing amount of laziness in the entertainment industry - Elikem Kumordzie

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Ghanaian fashion designer and actor Elikem Kumordzie, also known as Elikem the Tailor, has offered a piece of advice to fellow entertainers reiterating the need for colleagues to consider having a day job to support themselves.



Speaking to Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment on Ghanaweb TV, Elikem emphasized that having a steady source of income is crucial for all creatives, irrespective of where they find themselves. He pointed out that many of his colleagues have taken up side businesses to supplement their earnings from showbiz.



“You need to have something that supports you, whether you're in New York or you're in Ghana or you're in Hollywood, it doesn't matter. Find a day job. And now a lot of them are selling shito, some of them are selling sobolo, some of them are selling juice and pastries,” he stated.



According to Elikem, this approach provides financial stability and frees entertainers from depending solely on directors, producers, or music labels for their livelihoods.



“And it's pleasant to see because then you're not held at the throat by these directors and producers and so-called music labels, and you're not hungry while you wait for your next hit,” he said.



He cited that there is a lot of laziness in the entertainment field, emphasizing that relying on a one-hit-wonder won't sustain a long-lasting career.



“There's a lot of laziness in the entertainment industry. Some musicians, for example, or some actors, for example, will go in after waiting for a miracle from a producer, or a director, make a one-hit wonder, quote, unquote, go into the studio, record once, and then go sit home and expect that that one hit will take them through a lifetime of events,” the fashion designer noted.



Elikem advised his colleagues to strike a balance between a day job and a career in showbiz. Adding that this would ensure that they are financially secure while pursuing their creative passions.







ID/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards





You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest Nkommo Wo Ho with Maame Akua Kyei on GhanaWeb TV here:



