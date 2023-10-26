There is nothing wrong with a politician using expensive bag - Nana Yaa Brefo

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Nana Yaa Brefo, a prominent media personality, has said that lambasting a politician or any public figure for using a luxurious bag makes no sense.



According to her, once the individual toiled to gain an income to purchase such expensive items, there is nothing wrong with that since it was not borne out of corruption or diabolic means.



The media personality described people who criticize politicians for using expensive bags as being ‘hypocritical’ because their favorite political figures are also into living luxurious lifestyles in terms of their clothing and other aspects of their lives.



In a video shared on her social media page, Nana Yaa Brefo said, “When you have money to buy expensive bags people accuse you of wrongdoing. Those who are making such claims, do you know the price of your superior’s clothes and watches? Let's not be hypocritical in this country.”



Nana Yaa Brefo stressed the need for politicians to be generous to society, especially the needy and vulnerable, since God has blessed them with riches.



“I understand the right thing must be done. Once you have the money to buy the designers, show the people love. So I don’t have a problem with a politician or anyone buying expensive bags or whatever because the person strived to get the money to afford those items. However, you have to show the people some love.”



It is not known what triggered Nana Yaa Brefo to make such claims; however, some netizens on social media are concluding that she is showing support for Second Lady Samira Bawumia, who faced backlash recently for using costly bags.



Samira Bawumia has been accused of traveling with expensive bags whenever she appears at a public gathering.



