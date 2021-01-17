Entertainment of Sunday, 17 January 2021

There is nothing wrong even if Bullet and Wendy Shay are in a sexual relationship – A Plus

play videoKwame A Plus is a political analyst

It is the general opinion of many that it is very unprofessional for artiste managers and their artistes to be in a romantic or sexual relationship, but many have said it is not such a bad thing.



The ongoing debate whether or not it is appropriate for managers and their artistes to have a sexual relationship was raised yet again on UTV’s United Showbiz, hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.



Artistes like Wendy Shay, eShun, Mzbel etc, are among artistes rumoured to have had something to do with their managers.



On the show, monitored by GhanaWeb, many of the pundits agreed that it is not an issue if a manager decides to sleep with his artiste because it allows them to constantly keep an eye on their progress and investment.



One person who endorsed the artiste manager relationship was Kwame A Plus, saying Ghanaians have put too much pressure on Wendy Shay and it was time they left her alone.



When asked by Nana Ama McBrown what was wrong with such a relationship, especially with the rumour of Bullet and Wendy Shay, A Plus said he didn’t see anything wrong with it.



A Plus said it was very normal, and even though he doesn’t know if indeed Bullet and Wendy Shay have any romantic relationship, the pressure Ghanaians have put on her was too much.



“I don’t see anything wrong with it. People do business with their spouses all the time, Chatter House belongs to a man and his wife. Even if that is the issue, I think Ghanaians have vilified Wendy Shay too much in this country. The pressure given to her on Instagram, Wendy Shay has gone through a lot.” He said on the show.



A Plus continued that, “even recently what Keche said, that she was on drugs, there is too much pressure on the girl. Even if she has something to do with Bullet, there is nothing wrong with someone choosing to date and promote his girlfriend in the music business..”



