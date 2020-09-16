Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: Zionfelix

There is nothing to live for – Xandy Kamel’s latest post causes fear and panic

Actress Xandy Kamel

Ghanaian actress, Xandy Kamel has raised massive concerns with her latest post.



In this alarming post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Xandy said life is meaningless.



Though she did not reveal what is happening, it appears all is not well with her.



She posted in a coded language and hinted to do something which we cannot tell.



“There is nothing to live for. thanks for all your love and support I appreciate, “ Xandy wrote on Instagram.



She added: “Life is meaningless, at this point I want to…”



Read her post below:









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.