Music of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: 3 News

There is no such thing as ‘Afro high life’ – Kumi Guitar

Highlife artiste, Kumi Guitar

Highlife artiste and Zylofon Music signee Kumi Guitar has said Ghanaians should embrace pure “Highlife” music and not fuse it with Afro beats.



The ‘Betweener’ hit singer said in an interview with Miriam Osei Agyemang on the Urban Blend mid-morning show on 3FM that some Ghanaians are trying to fuse Afro music into highlife music, which he believes isn’t right.



“Let’s pay attention to highlife,” he insists.



He added that other genres of music are welcomed but “we as Ghanaians shouldn’t forget ours”.



He expressed hope that Ghanaians will come to love highlife music as they did back in the days.



Kumi Guitar emphatically stated that highlife music is different from Afro music, which he said was made by Fela, a Nigerian musician who got his inspiration from Ghana’s highlife music.



The singer is now promoting his new single titled ‘Sex’, which addresses the issues of how society has put a “burden” on ladies to stay virgins till they marry.



These same ladies, he argues, seem not to let boys and men know the value of keeping their virginity till they are married.



He mentioned names of popular male celebrities in Ghana as not being virgins in the new single.

