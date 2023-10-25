There is money in making music, take it seriously - Okraku Mantey to new MUSIGA executives

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Mark Okraku Mantey, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, has urged the newly elected MUSIGA executives to work together and be tolerant of each other for the union's growth.



He stressed that unity alone isn't enough for effective leadership; stressing that they must learn to get along.



He acknowledged the challenges the union faces and expressed hope that the new leadership could improve MUSIGA's situation.



“There are people who can be united but cannot tolerate each other and work together but I charge this newly-elected MUSIGA executives to learn to tolerate and work together if they want to move forward,” he said.



Mr. Okraku Mantey also pledged full support from the ministry, which has set aside an office for MUSIGA matters.



The NPP Parliamentary candidate for Ayensuano constituency, encouraged musicians to take their craft seriously, emphasizing its financial rewards.



“Musicians have made fortunes from music and I would advise that it is taken seriously. If you think there is no money in music ask the likes of Sarkodie to tell you how much they are making,” he said.



The newly elected executives are Bessa Simons, President; Rev Dr. Thomas Yawson, First Vice; Abena Ruthy, Second Vice; S.K Agyemang, General Secretary; Rev Eddie Eyison, National Treasurer; Chizzy Wailer, National Organizer; and Rev Gifty Ghansah, National Welfare Officer.



