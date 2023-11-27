There is a 70% chance of dying from BBL procedure - Stephanie Benson

Entertainment of Monday, 27 November 2023

Ghanaian artiste, Stephanie Benson, has disclosed the dangers associated with Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) as it has become an avenue for women to enhance their bodies to make it more appealing to the general public.



According to her, she would not advise any woman to do a BBL because there is a 70% chance of one dying should something go amiss in the process.



The singer recalled a moment when she lost her friend because her BBL was not successful and left behind her children who were at a very juvenile age.



Speaking in an interview with Anita Akufo on TV3 and monitored by GhanaWeb, Stephanie Benson entreated women not to entertain the idea of undergoing a BBL to enhance their bodies to avoid jeopardizing their lives.



“For me, when it comes to taking care of my body is something I don't compromise on at all. The chances of you dying on liposuction are a lot less than going to do a BBL [Brazilian Butt Lift]. With a BBL, there is at least a 70% chance that you might pass away and it's rising. I feel as though people think it's scaremongering. Even surgeons in the UK [United Kingdom] and America don't like doing it," she said.



Stephanie Benson continued: "These are the top surgeons but they couldn't do it because if any of that fat goes into any part of your body you are dead. One of my good friends just died from doing a BBL. She's a year younger than me. I'm thinking why? You've left your children because you want a big butt? This whole thing is mind-boggling."



The Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) is a surgery where a medical practitioner (doctor) transfers fat from one’s belly, hips. Lower back or thighs to the buttocks to enhance it.



Some celebrities in recent times have been sharing their experiences of agony and other effects due to a failed BBL.



Nigerian transgender, Jay Boogie, recently shared the ordeal she is going through as a result of complications from BBL.







