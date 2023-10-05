There are no spiritual attacks on the entertainment industry - Sonnie Badu

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter, Sonnie Badu, has shared his perspective on the ongoing debate regarding spiritual attacks in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.



Many artists, including Wendy Shay and Mr. Drew, have publicly discussed spiritual challenges they have faced and have advised their colleagues to be mindful of their spiritual well-being. Religious leaders have echoed these calls, emphasizing the need for entertainers to take their spiritual lives seriously.



According to Sonnie Badu, however, the industry isn’t as dark or spiritually dangerous as many have claimed. But the problem is rather a lack of unity within the industry.



He highlighted the need for artists to come together, support each other, and collaborate rather than compete.



He stated on Hitz FM on Thursday that, "The problem we have is not a spiritual attack; the problem is that we are not united. If we could put our gifts together, we wouldn't be under attack because we would complement each other and not compete against each other."



Further explaining the problem, Sonnie Badu said that the habit of sabotaging and pulling others down is part of the problem. He cited the Nigerian music industry as an example of unity, where artists rally around each other to promote success.



“There is competition everywhere. If someone sees that another person is doing well, they're not going to encourage that person; they'll rather do something to pull them down. That's the problem we have; we cannot rally around people to push them to keep going. That’s what the Nigerians do; they can sit and say "Today, let's push this one”, and that's the agenda. So we are not under attack; we just need to work together.” he insisted.



Badu's comments point out the importance of unity and collaboration within the Ghanaian entertainment industry. It also addresses the recent claims of spirituality and attacks in the industry.



ID/BB



