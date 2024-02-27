There are no criminal celebrities, go after the politicians instead - Okyeame Kwame to EOCO

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has urged the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to leave Ghanaian celebrities alone and go after Ghanaian politicians instead.



He made this statement on the ‘New Day’ show with Berla Mundi on TV3, claiming that he has never encountered a criminal among Ghanaian musicians, actors, actresses, or other celebrities in his over 20 years in the entertainment industry.



He said that celebrities in Ghana are struggling financially and do not deserve to be investigated by EOCO.



He challenged EOCO to focus on Ghanaian politicians who display extravagant lifestyles with expensive cars and houses.



“I have been in the celebrity space for 20-something years; I do not think they will find any artistes who are “criminals” or many celebs and filmmakers because these people are suffering. It is very difficult to be in this industry as an influencer or artiste and then, just by that, be able to survive.



“I have not seen celebrities in Ferraris or Maybachs or Porsche cars or multimillion-dollar mansions. Where are they? Show me one.



“However, the people that I have seen living lavishly are politicians. I have seen civil servants who make maybe ₵14000 a month and driving S-class,” he said.



Okyeame Kwame’s comments come amid the recent news of plans by EOCO to conduct lifestyle audits targeting high-profile celebrities and individuals suspected of amassing wealth through dubious means.



This initiative comes in the wake of a recent high-profile case involving Ghanaian social media influencer and musician Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4reall, who pleaded guilty to a $2 million romance scam.



The incident involving Hajia4reall has sparked widespread concerns regarding the proliferation of ill-gotten wealth within Ghanaian society and the perceived ineffectiveness of authorities in curbing such illicit activities.



