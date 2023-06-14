There are more talented artistes in Takoradi than in Kumasi - Bullgod claims

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Renowned Ghanaian artiste manager and CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment, Bullgod, has expressed his unwavering belief in the abundance of talent in the Western Regional Capital of Sekondi-Takoradi.



According to him the city possesses a greater number of talents and even surpasses the well-known talent hub of Kumasi, 3news.com reports.



"I believe Takoradi has more talents than Kumasi. I’ve been here a couple of times for shows, and per what I saw in the young acts, I believe so,” he said.



Having had the opportunity to witness performances in Takoradi during various shows, Bullgod was thoroughly impressed by the young acts he encountered.



However, despite recognizing the talent pool in Takoradi, Bullgod acknowledged that his entertainment company is yet to collaborate with artistes from that region.



He speculated that perhaps Bullhaus Entertainment has not given enough attention to the area, but emphasized that this could change in the future.



Bullgod went on to explain that Bullhaus Entertainment has recently formed a partnership with GH Bishop; a talent scout, to actively seek out talents from the Western Region.



He believes that the right time and circumstances will align, paving the way for potential collaborations and developmental opportunities for artistes from Takoradi.



"Maybe we’ve also not looked at it that much, so maybe we’ll look. These days we’re partnering with GH Bishop, so any talent should come through him, and we’ll see where it takes us.



“Because at Bullhaus, we like developing talents because I believe the more we have them out there, the better for all of us," he added.



