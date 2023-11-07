There are actors in Kumawood who bury cows for 'juju' to sabotage others - Kwaku Manu

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Concerns have been raised about the decline of the Kumawood movie in recent times after it failed to maintain its popularity and relevance in the country.



Some of the industry players have blamed it on poor production of content while others share differing opinions.



Popular Ghanaian actor in Kumawood, Kwaku Manu, has spoken about how some people employ diabolic tactics to prevent others from thriving in the industry.



According to him, some of the people who visit fetish priests orchestrate the downfall of their colleagues who are excelling in distorting their movie careers.



The Kumawood actor advised persons who are into acting to worship God diligently to make sure do not fall victim to any attacks of such individuals.



“That is why I tell actors and actresses that if you start acting and decide to follow God, do it perfectly. We have actors, Movie stars, and musicians in Ghana who are into serious juju. It is like a horse running speedily without a break.



“They would go to fetish priests and come and claim they are Christians. They would go to church with you on Sundays. There are actors in Kumawood who bury cows," he said.



"There was a guy who was trending two years ago but he is nowhere to be found today because his fame was buried. I always advise people to serve God well to avoid such attacks,” he said while speaking on the Kwaku Manu Bere Nie show with the video shared on social media.



Kumawood is a movie sector that uses Twi as its primary language to serve the Ghanaian audience.



LilWin, Agyakoo, Kyeiwaa, Akrobeto, and other renowned movie stars were churned out from the Kumawood.



