The world will be better if we keep our virginity until marriage - Socialite

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian author and social media influencer, Reno Omokri, has opined that keeping one's virginity until marriage would make the world a better place to live.



The popular critic claimed in a tweet that people should desist from awakening their hunger and thirst for sex and then struggle to quench it later.



According to Reno, once someone engages in sexual intercourse, they may be tempted to do so again because of the pleasure they experience.



Therefore, he recommended people should wait to have sexual intercourse after they are married.



He wrote: "When you have intercourse once, you will have it again. And again. It is a hunger that gets hungrier the more you eat. So, do not awaken that hunger until you marry. Look at the world. Would it not be a much better place if we all kept our virginity until marriage?"



The social media influencer's post garnered numerous reactions from social media users.



Read some here:



7648f259fab9456: "After marriage, no man should abandon their family to chase another. Marriage is ordained by God."



OfficialDdavid1: "One thing that is far from this generation now is the #Fear of God"



trappisttt1: "Bur society initiated marriage.. Come to think of it why is it only humans that marry? Because we can think"



ogehbby: "It will be a better place my dear that’s why I’m keeping mine for my husband"



seun_dreams: "So make prostrate cancer injure me?"



ugoforeign: "I’m sure he’s referring to his babymama cos he never still marry her"



iamkingdinero3: "The one man when try am for 5 years for this Nigeria we know the shege when e eye see can never be me as you are saying yes we Dey seal am with better Missionary , thank you sir"



thekaykay__: "But there will be more babies flushed down the toilet"



See his tweet below:



