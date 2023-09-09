'The way women portray themselves these days is scary' - Socialite

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Former Big Brother Naija All-Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has explained the reason behind his comment that sparked massive reactions.



One can recall that while in the Big Brother House, Seyi bragged about how he is training his son to 'run trains' on other people’s daughters.



This earned him massive backlashes and his statement was labeled as misogynistic.



However, speaking in an interview with Pulse's 'One on One' hosted by reality star, Christy O, Seyi expressed worry about the the manner in which women are conducting themselves lately.



Describing it as scary, Seyi has questioned the manner in which some women portray themselves lately, adding that it makes him question their upbringing.





He said: “I’m old school. The way the women of my time raised me is different from the women of now. So, I definitely will be opinionated in that direction just so they are clear. When I was growing up, trust me, my mum would have long conversations with me with just her eyeballs. And my aunties. I had a lot of women around me, so I was trained differently to see women like that.



“The way women are beginning to portray themselves these days is scary. I mean this new era. And I’m trying to get used to this new era which is the reason why I am being labelled with these hash words. Words that will make me toxic to other brands.”