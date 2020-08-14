The two celebrities whose children’s nudity caused a stir on social media

Entertainment of Friday, 14 August 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
They do not mind showing off their kid’s nudity to the whole world for whatever reasons best known to themselves.
Perhaps it is to satisfy their showbiz interest or gain some public attention using their kids.
Interestingly, some civil society organisations, NGO’s such as Child Right International and the Ghana Police Service frown on such act.
They are of the view that such practices amounts to the breach of the Welfare Principle of the Child’s Act.
But some of these celebrities still have turned a deaf ear to these warnings
Let’s take a look at some celebrities who have displayed their kid’s nudity to the public.
Mzbel
In an Instagram post, the Ghanaian singer was captured bathing her son.
Mzbel put the body of her son on full display in a bath tub while someone did the recording.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.