The true reason I married my second wife – Yul Edochie reveals

Nollywood actor and politician, Yul Edochie has revealed the reason he married a second wife.



In a nine-minute video titled: ‘Why I married a second wife,’ Yul said he married a second wife because he could not let her go after making so much impact on his life.



While confirming that a man can love two women, Yul in an Instagram post said,



“At this stage in my life, I think it is possible for a man to love two women because two women can contribute differently to the man’s life.



“Someone cannot come into your life and make so much impact and you just cannot let this person go. Of course, a lot of people would say, as a married man, why did you allow a woman to come into your life? I said it was wrong, and I take the blame for that.



“These things happen. Let’s be honest. It happened to me. I realized I just could not let this wonderful woman leave my life."





He said he decided to keep both women because they both play different roles in his life and complement each other so well.



“These are very wonderful women in their own rights. They bring different things to the table. You can actually love two women. A man can actually love two women at the same time. I thought it was not possible, but now I realize it is possible.”



