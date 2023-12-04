The trend of comparing gospel artistes is disrespectful, can lead to enmity - Sonnie Badu

Entertainment of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rockhill chapel founder cum gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, has asked netizens to desist from striking unnecessary comparisons.



Speaking in a discussion on United Showbiz hosted by MzGee, Sonnie Badu cited some veteran gospel musicians such as Yaw Sarpong, Yaw Agyemang Badu, Reverend Yawson, and others as legends that shouldn’t be involved in any comparisons whatsoever.



He pointed out the uniqueness of each artiste's journey and stated that choosing only one out of many great people would be disrespectful to the rest.



“Everybody has their own season and time. I'm glad I'm not on that list, but I can't pick one. To say one of them is the 'greatest' will be disrespectful to other people who have toiled or were foundations for us to step on.



" Someone living outside Ghana may say I'm the greatest. Someone living in Ghana may say Joe Mettle is the greatest. It's no competition. We all inspire each other, and that's what it should be," he remarked.



The "Wonder God" hitmaker also cautioned that such comparisons could have a lasting effect of animosity among artistes.



“I think this is too much of a big call to make because everybody is great in their own right; you just have to respect them. You don't compare me to Reverend Yawson, no matter what he's doing now, I can never compare myself to him. It's an insult.



"And that's what some people have to stop doing. You have to stop comparing. It doesn't make sense. You will end up causing enmity between the artists. And that's not right,” he added.



He made these statements while emphasizing on the need for Ghanaian artistes to emulate their Nigerian counterparts who are practicing this approach.



"Nigerians don't do that. They would rather promote and help each other than compare who’s the greatest. We just have to help each other, complement each other, and not compete with each other," he stated.



Sonnie Badu’s comments join suggestions by various stakeholders to shun comparisons within the Ghana music industry and rather celebrate the individual achievements of these artistes.



Check out the video her





ID/EB