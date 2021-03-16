Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

The time for us to unite and beat coronavirus is now – Eddy Blay

Eddy Blay Jr, Programmes Manager (PM) of Y107.9FM

Programmes Manager (PM) of Y107.9FM, Eddy Blay Jr has insisted that with the current progression of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghana is on the path to overcoming the virus.



He noted that with the arrival of the vaccine, the battle is almost won but the citizenry also has a role to play to make the fight absolute.



“Now is the time for us to be double careful because the vaccine is out now and we can beat the virus. One should not say because he or she has taken the vaccine, they can go out without wearing a mask or carrying along a sanitizer. This is the time for us to unite and beat the virus and we need to do that very quickly”.



Speaking at the launch of the YzzUp campaign on Y107.9FM’s Shouts On Y show with Winston Michaels, Eddy Blay cautioned that being vaccinated does not mean you are completely immune to the virus.



Commenting on the dwindling positive cases of COVID-19 in the country, Eddy Blay motioned that if the COVID-19 safety protocols are regarded to the latter, “we can fight the pandemic”.



He also applauded various establishments for instituting the ‘no mask, no entry’ policy. “If establishments around the country, especially Accra Mall had not been hard on the no masks no entry policy, most people wouldn’t be wearing it”.



To Eddy Blay, Ghana should count itself lucky for having a relatively lower mortality rate as compared to other parts of the world and advised Ghanaians against taking the virus for granted because of this. “We can consider ourselves lucky our mortality rate is low but that does not mean the virus does not exist. Thank God the death rate is low and that does not mean we can just cross the street without looking to our left and right.



Y107.9FM’s PM repeated again to listeners to always mask up wherever they find themselves and regard all COVID-19 safety protocols.



With the COVID-19 pandemic rampaging the world and having severe health implications on the population, there is a lot of information out there on safety precautions as much as misinformation and misconception on measures to fight the virus.



Alarmed by the increasing levels of COVID-19 misinformation and misconception amongst Ghanaians, the YFM brand (Y107.9FM-Accra, Y102.5FM-Kumasi and Y97.9FM-Takoradi) has taken it upon itself to launch the ‘Level Up, YzzUp’ educative series.



YFM will engage its listeners on an intensive educational journey on the coronavirus disease, its implications and measures to safeguard one from it and dispel all misconceptions about the virus and vaccine.