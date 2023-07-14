The thousands of testimonies I’m getting from ‘Aseda’ is mind-blowing – Nacee

Entertainment of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Renowned Ghanaian gospel singer, Nacee, has disclosed that the numerous testimonies he is getting from his song ‘Aseda’ is simply mind-blowing.



During an interview with Amansan Krakye on Property FM, the record producer stated that God wanted the message in ‘Aseda’ to come at this very moment.



He said, “All the songs that I do we often receive thousands of testimonies but I wouldn’t want to say something to seem like I’m bragging. Just go to Twitter or TikTok or go to YouTube and look at the comments section and you’ll see the kind of testimonies people are sharing over there.



“And after reading the comments you’ll understand what we’re talking about but I wouldn’t want to sound like I’m exaggerating. My Aseda song is the word of God and God really wanted this message to come at this time and the way the song is doing in people’s homes I can’t take the honour upon myself."



He asked those in doubt to head to his YouTube channel and read the testimonies that has flooded the comment section.



“I can’t share God’s honour with Him but I’ll just entreat you to go on my YouTube channel and watch the video with the comments that follow to witness the numerous testimonies,” he remarked.