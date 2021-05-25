The system is not working – Kwesi Arthur

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian rap, afrobeat artiste and BET nominee, Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior, better known as Kwesi Arthur or Son of Jacob, has declared, per his own observation that systems in the Ghanaian music industry are not working.



Kojo Manuel, while interviewing the rapper on the Dryve of your Lyfe which airs on YFM, asked him how his music promotions are going and what he makes of the state of affairs in the Ghanaian music industry in terms of receiving royalties, publishing and whatnot.



“The systems are really not working. I heard on some site that people actually pay for the songs that they play but the musicians never get it. Does it mean someone is stealing the money or something? Where is the money?” he quizzed.



The ‘Grind Day’ superstar expressed that, “It could be way better. It could be way, way better than it is now but because there’s the internet and boys can get some money through music streams and the likes, we’ve turned a blind eye but things can be way better. It’s painful.”