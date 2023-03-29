The story of the radio presenter who stole from church offertory to buy heroin, cocaine

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

He was a broadcaster with Peace FM in the early 2000s where he hosted the radio station’s drivetime show. But before then, he was into drugs and his addiction was intense to the extent that he had to do the unthinkable to be able to buy the drugs – including selling his belongings and stealing from the church.



As difficult as it was for him to quit, Eric Noah King in his interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM said he did drugs for twenty-five years. Fortunately, he has lived without it for the past fourteen months having spent time at a rehabilitation centre.



“I was a personal assistant to a man of God and when the offering came and we were counting the money, I would be picking some of the envelopes,” he is quoted to have said in a report by myjoyonline.com.



Eric Noah King who disclosed that no member of his family “wants to have anything to do with me” said he was introduced to drugs by his friend after an encounter with a lady at the club.



According to him, the said friend convinced him that a mixture of heroin and weed was a confidence booster that could aid him in his interactions with ladies. And since then, his addiction rose to a crescendo.



While it was difficult to quit, he eventually dealt with his addiction when he met with Apostle Cobi Gbingor Washington, the Chief Executive Officer of Chosen Rehab Centre. This was because he was determined to quit and did the needful in that regard.



“I am now indomitable like the sand, impeccable like the moon, and inexplicable like the stars. This is the doing of the Lord and it is marvelous in our eyes,” he noted while emphasizing that one cannot nail addiction without being prayerful and focused.



“It’s a spiritual thing, so if you take spirituality out of cocaine and heroin addiction, you’ve missed the goal, you’ve missed the mark. Trust me,” the 46-year-old said.



















BB