The story of how a mysterious woman gave Kyiri Abosom large sum of money

Entertainment of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Osofo Kyiri Abosom’, known for breaking into shrines to burn deities and destroy fetish activities, has detailed how his journey to ministry began, disclosing that he had funds from an unidentified woman who claimed to have been directed through a dream to provide the sum of money.



Speaking on The Delay Show which was aired on February 26, 2023, Christian Kwabena Andrews, as the preacher is known in private life, said he took the money and did as was told. This, according to him, happened in the early 90s.



At the time, he was not called ‘Kyiri Abosom’, a name he also claimed to have been given him through dreams.



He said: “I was in Accra for a ministration and I saw someone lift me from where I was unto a pulpit. He asked ‘what’s his name’ and they said ‘Kyiri Abosom’. When I became conscious, I wrote the name down. The next day, I had a dream. In the dream, I met someone who said I was lucky because my name has been changed to Kyiri Abosom purposely to destroy idols. So, I realized the name is from God.



“I was at Darkuman. While sleeping on my bed, I was singing and worshiping God when I heard a voice telling me to leave the room and I heeded. I went to where the voice directed me and stood there for about 15 minutes. I saw a woman in a car pointing at me that ‘there he is’. She alighted, took money from her bag, and handed it over to me. It was a huge sum of money; I don’t remember the exact amount. She said she had a dream and was directed to give me the money because I was experiencing hardship.



“I collected the money, asked her where he lives and she said it wasn’t necessary. When I slept, I had a dream and I was told the time is up for me to go to Kumasi and start the ministry. From there, I should go to Accra, Takoradi, Tamale and then Ho,” the preacher recalled.



Aside from becoming famous through his sermons about demonic powers and destroying deities, Kyiri Abosom was in the limelight when he contested in the 2020 presidential elections.



The preacher and his political party, Ghana Union Movement, finished third behind President Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former president John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He recently was in the news for admitting to having an affair with another woman.











BB