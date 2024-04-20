The story of how Gyedu-Blay Ambolley met Michael Jackson in the US

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Legendary Ghanaian musician, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, has narrated how he had a personal encounter with the late American singer, Michael Jackson, at an event that was held in the United States of America (USA).



He stated that he moved to reside in the US for a couple of years to build on his music career and to learn about the creative arts industry.



Narrating further, he disclosed that during that moment, he got the opportunity to perform at an event called ‘Apallo.’ He indicated that some top American artistes were on schedule to perform.



The veteran Ghanaian musician said that the late President Jerry John Rawlings was also present during the period.



Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, and monitored by GhanaWeb, Ambolley explained that he got the opportunity to engage with Michael Jackson at that event.



“I performed at an American event called Apallo with musicians like Michael Jackson, James Brown and other top artistes. So, being at that stage, I vowed to do my best because of the stars who were on schedule to perform.



"I met Michael Jackson when JJ Rawlings came to the US. We were sitting at the same table together with Stevie Wonder, Michael Hayes, and others. It was a great moment,” he said.



His remarks followed a question by the host of the show for him to brief the public on how his stay in the US impacted his music career.



