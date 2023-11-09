The standard of gospel music has elevated but it is too expensive - Patience Nyarko laments

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Ghanaian gospel musician, Patience Nyarko, has said that one needs to invest heavily to be able to compete and excel in the gospel industry.



According to her, the huge amount of funds one needs to invest in the production of music videos and songs has made it difficult for up-and-coming artistes to establish themselves.



The gospel musician acknowledged that the standard of gospel music in the country has improved significantly which has contributed to the high financial demands.



Speaking in an interview with Adom TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Patience Nyarko bemoaned how exorbitant gospel music production has become in recent times.



“It is very expensive to be a gospel artiste now because of the way things are going, unless God intervenes. If you look at the kind of videos artistes shoot, the dressing, and the way the brand has been elevated to a certain level I think it is good for us but if you don’t have the support you will suffer.”



Patience Nyarko stated that up-and-coming gospel artistes are struggling to make headway into mainstream music because there are no investors to sponsor them.



She indicated that there is a lot of unnecessary pressure on social media about how celebrities appear in public which is very problematic.



“If you observe, in recent years, no new artiste has emerged; just the usual ones are still in the system. This is because there are no investors to help. So even if you are good and you want to push yourself unless you sell your house or any property to fund it.



"Because of our status [celebrity], you have to always buy a new dress and that is costly. There is so much unnecessary pressure on social media. I would advise the youth against relying on someone who is being sponsored,” she added.



Patience Nyarko’s exploits and remarkable feat in the music industry have made her a recognized gospel artiste in Ghana.



