The sound quality of my album is on the same level as Bruno Mars, Rihanna - Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy has disclosed that lots of work and investment went into his 2023 album titled 5TH Dimension, especially the sound production which he states can rub shoulders with international albums from Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Rihanna and other music stars.



The singer's 17-track project was released on April 28 and has since debuted at number 8 on Billboard World Reggae Chart.



"This matter is dear to my heart, Ghanaian artistes are doing everything they can. When it comes to production standards and quality, my album's sound quality is on the level with Bruno Mars.



"The producers I have on album have produced for the likes of Rihanna, Bruno Mars, and Sean Paul. It is a collection of renowned producers," he disclosed in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM.



Stonebwoy also called for Ghanaians living abroad to support and show interest in their world tours by purchasing tickets on time. He added that local artistes also deserve sold-out shows considering the effort they put into their craft.



"Ghanaians living abroad must have that self-pride to support our tours and shows in their cities. We also deserve and wish for sold-out shows. We don't want last-minute sales, we ought to have bragging rights, this will help with the growth of the industry. Turn up to our shows when the time comes," he charged.













OPD/DA