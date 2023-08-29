The songs I do are for the future, not today - Fameye

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper and musician, Peter Famiyez Bozah, also known as Fameye, has disclosed that his target audiences for his creative projects are the future generations and not today’s audiences.



He disclosed this on the “Day Show” with Berla Mundi, where he claimed he wouldn't be deterred if the reception towards his new single “Not God” was poor. According to him, his targets for all his musical releases are the next 10 to 15 years music lovers, when he is sure that his songs will blow up.



“Every song I put out there is a good one, and if it doesn't make it now, I know that tomorrow it will. I have a song I released like 12 days ago, but my target is 10 years into the future,” he declared.



He explained his perspective, saying that it was all a matter of trends and that his projects were built to withstand the turbulent nature of the music industry.



“I know that we are in a time of trends. We are constantly evolving. Time is changing Everybody’s time will come. So as long as I am alive, I am patient,” he stated.



ID/BB



